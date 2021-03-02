JEE Main 2021: Registration For March Session Exam Begins

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) application form for the March session on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who wish to appear in the second session of JEE Main 2021 can now apply online. The last date to register is March 6, 2021. The candidates who have applied earlier for March/April/May session can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) from March 2 to 6, 2021.

Candidates must note that there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 6, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 March session will be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021.

“NTA is now providing another opportunity to the candidates to apply for/withdraw from the (remaining) JEE Main 2021 sessions,” the official notice read.

Here's the direct link to JEE Main 2021 March registration

“The March (session 2) and April (session 3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session 4) application process,” it added.

NTA has provided candidates with the option to apply for one session or more than one session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

“If a candidate wants to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April/May sessions,” NTA said.

JEE Main March Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

To fill the JEE Main 2021 application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: “JEE Main March 2021 session- Fill registration form” Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.