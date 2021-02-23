JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BArch Exam (First Shift) Begins At 9 AM; Last Minute Checklist

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin today, February 23. On the first day, JEE Main will be held for architecture and planning aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued COVID-19 guidelines and exam day instructions that candidates will have to follow during the exam. JEE Main admit card, along with a valid photo ID will be required for entering the exam hall.

Candidates will have to follow JEE Main dress code, bring a self-declaration form. Wearing face masks, hand gloves will be mandatory for students.

JEE Main paper analysis by coaching institutes, student reactions will be available at the end of the exam.

JEE Main 2021 for BTech and BPlanning aspirants will be held today. Candidates will have to follow exam day instructions and guidelines related to COVID-19This year, JEE Main for Engineering students will be held in four sessions. However, for BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main will be held twice, in February and May 2021. Exams for BTech aspirants will commence tomorrow, February 24, 2021.

Follow this liveblog for updates on JEE Main 2021 Day 1