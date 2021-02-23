JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BArch Exam (First Shift) Begins At 9 AM; Last Minute Checklist
NTA is set to conduct JEE Main 2021 examination from today. Candidates must carry JEE Main admit card to the exam centre along with a self-declaration form, a passport size photograph and valid ID proof.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin today, February 23. On the first day, JEE Main will be held for architecture and planning aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued COVID-19 guidelines and exam day instructions that candidates will have to follow during the exam. JEE Main admit card, along with a valid photo ID will be required for entering the exam hall.
Candidates will have to follow JEE Main dress code, bring a self-declaration form. Wearing face masks, hand gloves will be mandatory for students.
JEE Main paper analysis by coaching institutes, student reactions will be available at the end of the exam.
BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main will be held twice, in February and May 2021. Exams for BTech aspirants will commence tomorrow, February 24, 2021.This year, JEE Main for Engineering students will be held in four sessions. However, for
Follow this liveblog for updates on JEE Main 2021 Day 1
Live updates
JEE Main 2021: School of Planning and Architecture
The SPA Delhi is the fifth highest ranked architecture school in the NIRF 2020 and fourth highest among the public institutions admitting students on the basis of JEE scores.
JEE Main Day 1 Exam Pattern
Paper 2A and 2B contain 3 sections. Part 1 (Mathematics) and Part 2 (Aptitude Test) are the same for both papers. Part 3 of Paper 2A consists of the Drawing test, while the same for Paper 2B consists of planning-related topics. For Paper 2A, Part 1 and Part 2 will be held in CBT mode, while Part 3 will be held in offline mode.
BArch and BPlanning Paper Pattern
JEE Main 2021 BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for a total of 400 marks each.
A total of 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and five numerical type questions will be asked. There is no negative marking scheme for numerical questions.
JEE Main 2021 Self-Declaration Form
The JEE Main self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam venue, except for the box that candidates will have to sign in presence of an invigilator. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without JEE Main admit card and duly filled self-declaration form.
Candidates need to undertake that they have read instructions, guidelines related to the exam, and COVID-19 in the JEE Main self-declaration form. Candidates need to mention if they have any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.
JEE Main Admit Card 2021
JEE Main 2021 admit card for the February session had been issued by NTA on its official website. All the candidates must download their admit cards from the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in and take its print on an A4 size paper. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card failing to which the entry will be restricted.
Safety Measure by NTA
For the safety of the candidates and staff members on the day of JEE Main 2021 exam, National Testing Agency (NTA)--the exam conducting body has taken several precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main 2021 Begins Today
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) will commence today with architecture and planning (BArch and BPlanning) papers. JEE Main 2021 is to be held in two slots in 331 exam cities across the nation with COVID-19 precautions. This session will conclude on February 26 and the JEE Main 2021 result is likely to be announced by March 7, 2021.