JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon; Last Minute Details

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 3 exam begins today

JEE Main 2021: The NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3 begins today. The engineering entrance exam—JEE Main-- will now be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 am. The candidates appearing for the examination must download the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. The JEE Main admit card will be available online to download till July 27. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334 and the number of examination centres in each shift has increased from 660 to 828. The JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted APPLY NOW | Recommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Follow JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Exam LIVE Updates Here: