JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon; Last Minute Details
The JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only. Check what NTA has allowed and what's restricted in JEE Main 2021 session 3 examination.
JEE Main 2021: The NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3 begins today. The engineering entrance exam—JEE Main-- will now be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25. The first shift will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 am. The candidates appearing for the examination must download the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. The JEE Main admit card will be available online to download till July 27. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334 and the number of examination centres in each shift has increased from 660 to 828. The JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only.
Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted APPLY NOW | Recommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Follow JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Exam LIVE Updates Here:
Live updates
The JEE Main 2021 paper 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode only. The JEE Main 2021 candidates are advised to reach the exam centres at least two hours before the exam begins. Download JEE Main admit card 2021 from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2021 Dress Code
JEE Main Paper 1 candidates appearing for the examination today will not be allowed to wear any metallic items.
JEE Main 2021: COVID-19 protocols
Today, as the JEE Main exam 2021 is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure the safety of students, in addition to the common places, furniture and fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, the NTA guidelines released earlier had said.
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis
JEE Main 2021 section-wise paper analysis for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be made available at the end of each shift.
JEE Main And COVID-19
Students must maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols before, during and after the exam. They must report to the exam centre at the given time to ensure staggered entry and avoid overcrowding at the venue.
JEE Main 2021 Dress Code
On all the exam days, students must maintain the dress code specified in the exam day instructions. They should not bring any prohibited items – calculator, mobile phone, etc – to the exam hall, as it may result in disqualification.
JEE Main 2021 Self Declaration Form
JEE Main admit cards contain a self-declaration form. Students need to fill in the details like their recent travel history and health status on it. They will be asked to sign it on the exam venue in presence of an invigilator.
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card
JEE Main 2021 session 3 admit card is available on the official website. Students need to bring a copy of the admit card, a passport size photograph and a photo ID card to the exam venue.
JEE Main 2021 Session 3: Only For Engineering Students
This session of JEE Main 2021 is only for Engineering students. For Architecture and Planning aspirants, the exam will take place in the fourth and final session.
JEE Main 2021 Session 3: Number Of Students
The total number of registered candidates for JEE Main session 3 is 7,09,519, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
JEE Main 2021 Date Session 3
JEE Main 2021 session 3 will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, 2021.
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
The third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin today, July 19, for over 7 lakh students, at test centres across the country.