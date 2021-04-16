NTA is expected to release JEE Main admit card 2021 for April exam soon

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April exam admit card soon. The JEE Main hall ticket can be downloaded from the JEE Main’s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download and take the print out of the admit card from the official website and carry it along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. Once released, candidates can download hall ticket using their JEE Main application numbers and date of birth. The exam for BTech (Paper 1) will be held from April 27 to 30.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the exam date, city, and shift mentioned on the admit card.

JEE Main April Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Log in to the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads-‘Download JEE Main April 2021 Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen which can be downloaded and printed out.

JEE Main examination is held for admissions to all the IIT, NIT, and CFTI institutions. The candidates who pass the JEE Main 2021 exam need to appear for the JEE Advanced entrance exam if they wish to take admission in IITs.

This year, NTA is organising JEE Main exam four times a year — February, March, April, and May to give students an opportunity to improve their scores.