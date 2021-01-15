NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Tomorrow; Check Registration FAQs

The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February session will close tomorrow, January 16, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shut the JEE Main login 2021 application window and no candidate would be further entertained, as per the Agency's directive. All those students who aspire to get enrolled in Engineering programmes at premium institutes across the nation and haven't registered online yet for JEE Main 2021 February session must visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in before the last date and fill the application form.

It is advisable that students should not wait for the JEE Main 2021 registration last date to fill the application form, as due to heavy traffic or load in the JEE Main login 2021 window, the JEE Main 2021 official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- might crash or get slower and thereby cause inconveniences to the students.

Although as per NTA's schedule, the authorities will open the JEE Main application correction window for the students to make corrections on the filled-in JEE main online application form, students must be extra careful and should see to it that the JEE application form 2021 is filled in correctly. The JEE Main correction date as determined by the testing agency is between January 19 and January 21.

JEE Main Login 2021: FAQs

What happens if the candidate forgets to book a slot while filing the application?

Though NTA allows the candidates to rectify or add missing details during the JEE Main application correction dates but it also has the option of assigning a slot to the candidate itself in case that entry is left empty.

What happens if the candidate forgets to self-attest or add their name along with their photograph in the online application form?

The JEE Main 2021 application form will not be cancelled in case the candidates do not put their signatures. In the current scenario when the JEE Main application process is completely online, candidates will have to upload their e-signature and a soft copy of the photograph in the designated places.