Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Answer Keys Released; 5 Things Students Must Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) February session on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam between February 23 and February 26 can download their responses against the answer key from the official website. To download JEE Main answer keys, students will be required to log in using their credentials.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses on the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge,” NTA notification read.

The JEE Main 2021 February session was held from February 22 to 26. Over 6.6 lakh had registered for the BTech papers of whom 95 per cent appeared in the examination.

Important Points: