JEE Main 2020 Statistics: Number Of Registered Candidates Drops

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration statistics for JEE Main 2020. For the September session of the Joint Entrance Examination 2020, a total of 8,58,273 candidates have registered. The number of registered candidates has dropped significantly. In JEE Main 2020 January session, 9,21,261 had registered only for BTech.

NTA has already released the JEE Main 2020 admit card for the September session. Candidates can download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For the September session of JEE Main 2020, 7,46,115 candidates have registered. The entrance exam will be conducted at examination centres in 224 Indian and 8 foreign cities.

JEE Main 2020: Registration Statistics

BE/BTech only 7,46,115 BArch only 13,609 BPlanning only 699 Both BTech and BArch 53,520

Both BTech and BPlanning 5,580 Both BArch and BPlanning 2,777 BTech, BArch and BPlanning 35,973

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: What’s New This Year

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has introduced precautionary measures. The JEE Main 2020 admit card, which was released on August 17, contains detailed guidelines that the candidates must follow on the exam day.

Along with the JEE Main admit card, candidates will be required to bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen, valid photo ID and extra photographs that are to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

NTA has also introduced a self declaration form where candidates will record their health details, recent travel history, etc. Candidates must bring the self declaration form to the examination venue and sign it in presence of an invigilator.

“The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card, NTA said in a statement.

Examination venue will be sanitized before and after each shift. Masks will be provided to candidates before entering the examination hall.