Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main, NEET 2020 Preparation: Watch Video Lectures By IIT Professors

With less than a month to go, the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, candidates should be in the last state of their preparations. There are multiple study materials available for the engineering and medical entrance exams. Candidates can also watch video lectures by IIT professors during JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 preparation.

The video lectures by IIT professors and subject experts are available for free on the official website of NTA. Using these during NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 preparation should be helpful for candidates in understanding crucial concepts.

NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Video Lectures

Candidates can watch subject wise video lectures of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 preparation by clicking on the links:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

Apart from these, JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 candidates can also take mock tests using the National Test Abhyas app developed by NTA.

The app allows candidates to write mock test papers according to their preferred timing.

COVID-19 And JEE Main, NEET 2020

The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled to be held in September. The exam was previously scheduled to be held in July but the authorities had decided to postpone the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and parents, however, are demanding a further postponement amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court on August 17 dismissed a plea that demanded a shift in the entrance exam schedules, putting an end to speculations regarding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

“Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards,” Judge Arun Mishra said during the hearing.