Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released, Know Exam Day Instructions

JEE Main admit card 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can now download their JEE Main 2020 admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure safety of candidates. Candidates must read the exam day instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2020 admit card and follow them on the exam day.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NTA has also introduced a self declaration form that candidates must fill in and bring to the exam venue. The self declaration form will ask candidates to record their health status, recent travel history, etc.

Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

“The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card, NTA said in a statement.

Scribes of the PwD candidates will also be required to bring their self declaration form to the examination venue, an official statement said.

Examination venue, including the computer, keyboard, mouse will be sanitized before and after each shift. Extra sheet will be placed on the desk before the commencement of the shift, NTA said.

JEE Main 2020: What To Carry

Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned). A simple transparent ballpoint pen. Photo ID proof, additional photograph. Hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle. PwD certificate (if applicable). Drawing utensils -- geometry box, pencils, erasers, color pencils or crayons -- for BArch candidates

JEE Main 2020: Prohibited Items