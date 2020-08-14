Image credit: Shutterstock The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2020 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2020, admit card release date. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6, 2020.

According to the information on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, NTA will announce the JEE Main admit card 2020 date 15 days prior to the examination. Therefore, JEE Main admit card can be expected tomorrow, August 15.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2020 admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to download JEE Main admit card 2020:

Go to nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Find and click on the link “JEE Main Admit Card 2020”. Key in your application number and password (or date of birth). Click on the submit button. Download and take a printout of your JEE Main admit card.

It is advisable for the candidates to check if the information provided on the admit card is correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the agency.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printout of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid ID proof and recent passport size photograph.

Without the admit card and ID proof, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue.

COVID-19 And JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 was previously scheduled in July but NTA and the education ministry had decided to postpone the exam due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Students, concerned about their health and safety, are now demanding a further postponement of JEE Main 2020. However, no such announcement has been made yet by the NTA or the ministry.

According to the latest information, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in September.