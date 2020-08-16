Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Know When, Where And How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main card 2020 soon. The engineering entrance test -- Joint Entrance Examination Main -- is scheduled from September 1 to September 6, 2020. Previously, NTA had said that JEE Main admit card 2020 date will be announced 15 days prior to the examination and therefore, it can be expected any time soon.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” an official statement said.

Previously, JEE main 2020 was scheduled to be held in July but in view of the COVID-19 pandemic the entrance examination was postponed to September.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Website

Once released, candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2020 admit card from nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and the information on the admit card.

In case of any error on the JEE Main admit card 2020, candidates should immediately contact the authorities.

On the exam day, candidates must bring printouts of their JEE main admit card, along with a valid photo ID and recent passport size photograph. Without these, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates will be required to use their application number, and password or date of birth to download JEE Main admit card 2020.

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2020 admit card” link.

Step 3: Key in the required information and submit.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2020 admit card.