NTA Issues JNUEE 2022 Admit Card, How To Download At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2022 will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). The candidates who will appear in the JNUEE 2022 can download the hall ticket on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. JNUEE 2022 will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10, 2022.

To download the JNUEE 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use hall ticket number, date of birth. The JNUEE hall ticket will have candidate's name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, shift timing etc.

JNUEE 2022: How To Download Admit Card At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on JNUEE 2022 admit card link Use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth JNUEE 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JNUEE 2022 will be held in the computer based test (CBT) mode in two sessions; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Earlier, NTA issued intimation slips of the examination city for JNUEE 2022, the candidates can check and download the exam city slip using the application number and password/date of birth on the website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.