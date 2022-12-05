  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Issues JNUEE 2022 Admit Card, How To Download At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

NTA Issues JNUEE 2022 Admit Card, How To Download At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: JNUEE will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10, 2022. Download hall ticket at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 1:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNUEE 2022: Applications Form Correction Ends Today; Steps To Make Changes
JNUEE 2022: NTA Provides One More Chance To Correct Applications Till November 24
JNU UG Admission 2022: List 4 Result For BSc, BA (Hons) Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 Registration Begins For PhD Admission
JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How, Where To Check
JNU Admission 2021: Cut-Offs Announced For UG, PG Courses; Direct Links
NTA Issues JNUEE 2022 Admit Card, How To Download At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in
JNUEE 2022 will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10
Image credit: Representational/ Careers360

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). The candidates who will appear in the JNUEE 2022 can download the hall ticket on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. JNUEE 2022 will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10, 2022.

Suggested: List of colleges accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

To download the JNUEE 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use hall ticket number, date of birth. The JNUEE hall ticket will have candidate's name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, shift timing etc.

JNUEE 2022: How To Download Admit Card At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on JNUEE 2022 admit card link
  3. Use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
  4. JNUEE 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JNUEE 2022 will be held in the computer based test (CBT) mode in two sessions; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Earlier, NTA issued intimation slips of the examination city for JNUEE 2022, the candidates can check and download the exam city slip using the application number and password/date of birth on the website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted
Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted
JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time
JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time
CISCE, Punjab PSEB, MP Board Datesheets: Key Points On 2023 Class 10, 12 Exams; Admit Cards
CISCE, Punjab PSEB, MP Board Datesheets: Key Points On 2023 Class 10, 12 Exams; Admit Cards
CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables
CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables
.......................... Advertisement ..........................