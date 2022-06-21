JEE Main admit card out

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admit card for the June 2022 session has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2022 applicants can download the JEE admit cards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through their application numbers and dates of birth. No JEE Main admit card 2022 will be sent by post. As per the JEE Main 2022 exam dates, the engineering entrance test will be held between June 23 and June 29. Click Here to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card session 1

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper Recommended: How To Crack JEE Main 2022? Know Success Mantras From Toppers, Check Now

Along with the JEE Main 2022 June session admit card candidates appearing for the entrance test have to bring the self-declaration (undertaking) form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," an NTA statement issued in this regard said.

It further added: "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011 - 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in."

In addition to the candidate's left-hand thumb impression and signature, JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form also requires a parent's signature. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form of JEE Main 2022 without which entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed.

JEE Main 2022 June session admit cards have been withheld for candidates who have filled in multiple application forms. NTA has advised those applicants to contact the testing agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 14 had released the exam city centres to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

JEE Main 2022 is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, the NTA has issued a list of instructions and guidelines for all the candidates along with the JEE admit card. Candidates must read the instructions on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

The JEE Main admit card 2022 June session contains important details such as the exact address of the allotted exam centre as well as the date and time of the examination. In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must reach out to the NTA and report the errors immediately.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions -- June and July. While the first session is scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 and July 30.