NTA Issues IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

IIFT MBA 2023 exam city intimation slip released at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA 2023: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) 2023 exam city intimation slip has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for IIFT MBA 2023 examination can download the exam intimation slips on the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to login through their application numbers, date of birth and security pin in order to download IIFT MBA 2023 exam city intimation slip.

The exam city intimation slip mentions the IIFT MBA exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. The IIFT MBA 2023 will be held on December 18 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) from 10 am to 12 noon at various test centres across the country. The IIFT MBA 2022 admit cards will be issued by the testing agency soon.

Direct Link: IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in On the home page click on the ‘IIFT MBA 2023 Advance Exam City Intimation' link Login with IIFT MBA application number, date of birth and given security pin The exam city details will appear on the screen Download IIFT MBA exam intimation slip and print a copy for further reference.

The IIFT MBA question paper will include four sections- Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and General Awareness.