NTA Issues ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Form; Direct Link To Apply

ICAR AIEEA 2022 application form out

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA) 2022. The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission is held annually by the National Testing Agency for admission to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country.

ALSO READ | BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Students willing to take admission to the UG and PG courses can fill and submit the ICAR AIEEA registration form2022 on the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2022 is August 19.

The NTA will conduct ICAR AIEEA 2022 (UG) exam for a duration of 150 minutes, while, the ICAR AIEEA 2022 (PG) examination will be held 120 minutes. As per the NTA, the language of the ICAR AIEEA entrance test for AIEEA (UG) and for AIEEA (PG) will be English and Hindi languages, while AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) paper will be conducted in English language only. The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Registration For ICAR AIEEA 2022" link

Now, click on the new registration tab.

Register yourself by filling the asked details

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”

Using the system generated application number, complete the AIEEA application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the ICAR AIEEA application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

ALSO READ | COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Dates, List Of Documents Required

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)- 2022 Registration: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA (PG)– 2022 Registration: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA (UG)– 2022 Registration: Direct Link

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in