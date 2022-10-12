NTA Issues DUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DUET PG 2022 intimation slip at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in

DUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued intimation slips of examination city for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the postgraduate (PG) programmes. The candidates are required to check and download the city slip using application number/ date of birth on the website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the above-mentioned exam," NTA release mentioned.

Latest: DU LLB Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!

Don't Miss: DU LLB 2022 Entrance Exam Complete Guide - Download now

Also See: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) - Complete guide. Click Here

Recommended: Law UG Career Counselling, Cut off, Placements, Fees & Scholarships, Check Now

The DUET PG exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 in three shifts. DUET PG 2022 shift one will be held from 8 am to 10 am, shift two from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, shift three from 5 PM to 7 PM. NTA will release the DUET PG 2022 admit card soon on the official website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, the candidates can download using application number, date of birth.

DUET PG 2022: Steps To Download Exam City Slip

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam Click on DUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slip Use login credentials- roll number, date of birth DUET PG 2022 exam city slip will appear on the screen Download DUET PG 2022 exam city slip, and take a print out for further reference.

DUET PG 2022 paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) on analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. The students will be awarded +4 for each correct answer and negative marking for each wrong answer.

The NTA has also shared helpdesk numbers for candidates who will face issues in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for the entrance examination. The candidates can contact at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or send an e-mail at duet@nta.ac.in.