  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Issues DUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

NTA Issues DUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

DUET PG 2022: The candidates are required to check and download the city slip using application number/ date of birth on the website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 5:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DUET PG 2022 Exams Starting From October 17; Updates On Admit Card Website, Key Points
DUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 For PG, PhD Programme To Be Held From October 17
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Application Window Closes Today; Here’s How To Apply
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here
NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here
NTA Issues DUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip
Check DUET PG 2022 intimation slip at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued intimation slips of examination city for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the postgraduate (PG) programmes. The candidates are required to check and download the city slip using application number/ date of birth on the website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the above-mentioned exam," NTA release mentioned.

Latest: DU LLB Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!
Don't Miss: DU LLB 2022 Entrance Exam Complete Guide - Download now
Also See: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) - Complete guide. Click Here
Recommended: Law UG Career Counselling, Cut off, Placements, Fees & Scholarships, Check Now

The DUET PG exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 in three shifts. DUET PG 2022 shift one will be held from 8 am to 10 am, shift two from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, shift three from 5 PM to 7 PM. NTA will release the DUET PG 2022 admit card soon on the official website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, the candidates can download using application number, date of birth.

DUET PG 2022: Steps To Download Exam City Slip

  1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam
  2. Click on DUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slip
  3. Use login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. DUET PG 2022 exam city slip will appear on the screen
  5. Download DUET PG 2022 exam city slip, and take a print out for further reference.

DUET PG 2022 paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) on analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. The students will be awarded +4 for each correct answer and negative marking for each wrong answer.

The NTA has also shared helpdesk numbers for candidates who will face issues in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for the entrance examination. The candidates can contact at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or send an e-mail at duet@nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Entrance Test National Testing Agency
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Live | MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check
JoSAA Announces Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Steps To Check
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
DUET PG 2022 Exams Starting From October 17; Updates On Admit Card Website, Key Points
DUET PG 2022 Exams Starting From October 17; Updates On Admit Card Website, Key Points
Bihar Board Announces DElEd Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Exams
Bihar Board Announces DElEd Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................