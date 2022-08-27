  • Home
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam

CUET UG 2022 admit card released for exam to be held on August 30. Download hall ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 11:21 am IST

NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
CUET UG 2022 will conclude on August 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for the exam to be held on August 30. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Common University Entrance Test
