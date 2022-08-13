  • Home
NTA Issues CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for phase four exam.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 13, 2022 6:36 pm IST
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for phase four exam. Candidates about to appear in the fourth phase of CUET UG 2022 can download their hall ticket from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET UG admit card, candidates have to log in with their application number, date of birth and captcha code. CUET UG 2022 phase four exam will organise on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022.

The CUET UG phase 4 examination will be held for as many as 3.72 lakh candidates. NTA will conduct the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at 489 test centres located in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India. "Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. However, there are about 11,000 candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be held on 30 August 2022," NTA said in a statement.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In; option
  3. Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
  4. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit.
  5. The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card

The CUET UG 2022 admit card will include details like candidate's name, photograph, roll number, exam venue, shift timing and important instructions for the exam day. Candidates will have to adhere to the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

