NTA Issues CUET PG Admit Card 2022 For September 5, 6 Exams

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG admit card.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 1:06 pm IST

NTA Issues CUET PG Admit Card 2022 For September 5, 6 Exams
The CUET PG 2022 admit card for the examination scheduled on September 5 and September 6 is out.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2022 admit card for the examination scheduled on September 5 and September 6. Candidates can check and download the CUET PG admit card 2022 from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts. Shift one is from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two is from 3 pm to 5 pm. The CUET PG exam is held through the Compute Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates are advised not to mutilate the CUET PG 2022 admit card or change any entry made thereon. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
  • The CUET PG 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 admit card.
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
