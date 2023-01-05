NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
Students can download AISSEE admit card 2023 through the official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 admit card. The official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in is hosting the AISSEE admit card 2023. To access and download the Sainik school admit card 2023, students need to log in with their application number and date of birth.
The NTA has scheduled to conduct the AISSEE 2023 entrance exam on January 8, 2023, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. The Sainik school exam for admission to Class 6 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and the exam for admission to class 9 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students are required to carry a hard copy of AISSEE hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.
How To Download AISSEE Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of NTA -- aissee.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'AISSEE 2023 Admit Card' link available on the homepage
- On the next window, insert the AISSEE 2023 application number and date of birth
- Submit details and AISSEE 2023 admit card will display on the screen
- Download the admit card PDF and print a copy to carry it on exam day.
AISSEE Admit Card 2023: Direct Link
NTA has already issued the AISSEE exam city intimation slip to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. Students must verify their names, photographs and other personal details including AISSEE 2023 application form number mentioned on the Sainik school admit card are correct.