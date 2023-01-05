  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8

NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8

Students can download AISSEE admit card 2023 through the official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 8:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AISSEE 2023: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins Today At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Edit Details
Last Date To Submit Online AISSEE 2023 Application Today
AISSEE 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply At Aissee.nta.nic.in
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
Sainik school admit card 2023 download link activated at aissee.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 admit card. The official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in is hosting the AISSEE admit card 2023. To access and download the Sainik school admit card 2023, students need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Latest: AISSEE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Also See: Sainik School Admission Complete Guide. Download EBook

The NTA has scheduled to conduct the AISSEE 2023 entrance exam on January 8, 2023, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. The Sainik school exam for admission to Class 6 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and the exam for admission to class 9 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students are required to carry a hard copy of AISSEE hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.

How To Download AISSEE Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit the official website of NTA -- aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'AISSEE 2023 Admit Card' link available on the homepage
  3. On the next window, insert the AISSEE 2023 application number and date of birth
  4. Submit details and AISSEE 2023 admit card will display on the screen
  5. Download the admit card PDF and print a copy to carry it on exam day.

AISSEE Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

NTA has already issued the AISSEE exam city intimation slip to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. Students must verify their names, photographs and other personal details including AISSEE 2023 application form number mentioned on the Sainik school admit card are correct.

Click here for more Education News
AISSEE AISSEE admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 10th Academic Advisory Council, 11th Leadership Conclave On January 6-7
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 10th Academic Advisory Council, 11th Leadership Conclave On January 6-7
CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official
CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................