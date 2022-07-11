  • Home
NTA To Issue NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow; Check Time, Other Details

NEET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) admit card tomorrow, July 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 5:51 pm IST

NEET admit card 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) admit card tomorrow, July 12. NEET 2022 UG admit card will be made available for download from 11:30 am on July 12. NEET UG 2022 has been scheduled to be held on July 17. NEET 2022 admit card link will be activated on the official websites, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. As many as 18,72,341 candidates will appear for NEET UG on July 17, 2022.

Confirming the NTA NEET UG admit card date and time, NTA in a statement said: “The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards)”

As soon as the NEET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including NEET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the NEET UG applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the NEET UG 2022 admit card rectified. Moreover, candidates can also contact the testing agency in case they find it difficult to download the admit card of NEET UG 2022.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

NTA has already released the NEET 2022 UG exam city intimation slips. “NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible,” NTA statement confirming the NEET admit card release date and time said.

NEET 2022
