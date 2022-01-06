NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released: How To Download, Raise Objections

  • Home
NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key: In case the MBA candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the IIFT answer key 2022. The candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per objection

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 5:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key is available to download at iift.nta.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT (MBA) 2022 answer key on its official website- iift.nta.ac.in. The postgraduate management candidates who appeared for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam can access the IIFT answer key by entering their application number and password. IIFT answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the entrance exam and decide the probability of clearing the exam.

In case the MBA candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the IIFT answer key 2022. The candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per objection. NTA will review the challenges submitted, following which the final answer key and result will be announced.

NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- iift.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘display question paper and challenge answer key’
  3. IIFT question paper can be accessed by entering application number and password
  4. IIFT answer key can be accessed by entering application number and date of birth
  5. Take print out of IIFT answer key 2022 for further use.

IIFT 2022 was held on December 5, 2021 for admissions into IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. The shortlisted MBA candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview rounds for final MBA selection. The National Testing Agency conducts IIFT entrance exam for admission to MBA (IB) in Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) every year.

For updates on IIFT (MBA) result, please visit the website- iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT MBA result IIFT MBA IB Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT)
