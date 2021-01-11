Image credit: Shutterstock NTA IIFT Admit Card 2021 Today At Iift.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Download

Admit card of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 will be released today, January 11, 2021. National Testing Agency -- conducting body of the entrance test -- will release admit cards on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in. To download IIFT admit cardas, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. IIFT MBA 2021 entrance test will be held on January 24, from 3 pm to 5 pm, as a computer-based test (CBT).

To ensure participation of a large number of candidates, NTA had previously extended the application window. The correction facility was available till January 3.

Steps to download IIFT admit card 2021

Go to the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link (link will be activated soon)

The candidates will be directed to the login page. Enter login credentials

Click on download admit card icon

Take a print out of IIFT 2021 admit card for further use

On the exam day, along with the IIFT admit card, candidates will have to carry a valid, government-issued photo ID for verification.

New exam pattern

The IIFT 2021 examination will be held as a two-hour long computer-based test (CBT) which will have four major sections-- 35 questions in verbal ability, 20 questions general knowledge, 25 questions in quantitative aptitude and 30 questions in logical reasoning. A total of 110 questions will be asked for 300 marks. Wrong answers will be subjected to negative marking.

IIFT will shortlist a total of 420 candidates for its Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinanda campuses.