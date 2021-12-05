NTA IIFT 2022 Exam Over; What Next?

IIFT MBA 2022 exam was conducted today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA IB 2022 exam today, December 5 from 10 am to 12 pm. NTA will release the IIFT 2022 answer key along with the recorded response soon at the official websites-- nta.a.in or at iift.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the IIFT MBA 2022 exam can challenge the answer key once released. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. Along with the answer key, NTA will also display the recorded response of the students on the official website likely for three days.

IIFT MBA 2022 Result Update:

NTA will release the IIFT MBA 2022 final answer key after considering all the challenges done by the students and the IIFT MBA 2022 result will be based on the final answer key.

NTA will convert the raw marks scored by the candidates to percentile which indicates the percentage of candidates that has scored equal to or below the raw marks secured by the candidates.

IIFT MBA 2022 percentile is calculated as follows:

Total number of candidates who secured raw marks equal to or less than the candidate multiplied by 100 and then divided by total number of candidates who appeared in the exam

A statement on the IIFT MBA information brochure states, “NTA score is not an aggregate or average of the NTA score of individual Section. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. List of shortlisted candidates for the second round of admission process of MBA(IB ) 2022-24 will be displayed on IIFT website www.iift.edu.”

Once the results are declared, NTA will not entertain any request of rechecking. NTA said, "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained."

NTA cancelled the IIFT MBA exam 2022 Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal because of the cyclonic storm Jawad. The testing agency has not released a revised schedule for the states yet but students must keep checking the official website for updates.