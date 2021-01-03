Image credit: National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA IIFT 2021 Correction Window To Close Today; Here’s How To Edit Application Form

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 application form correction facility will close today, January 3, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the Management admission test can edit their forms on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) -- iift.nta.nic.in. As per IIFT MBA 2021 entrance test will be held on January 24, 2021. The correction window was started on January 1.

NTA had earlier extended the application deadline for the entrance exam to “enable larger participation of candidates. Due to this extension, differents events including the correction window had to be rescheduled.

Candidates will be able to make changes to the already submitted application forms and change the already uploaded documents.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at https://iift.nta.nic.in/, during the period the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” NTA said.

Direct Link

How To Edit IIFT 2021 Application Form

To make correction in the IIFT application form 2021, follow these steps:

Go to the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Fill Application Form (Only for Indian Candidates)” link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the filled IIFT 2021 application form displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes to the IIFT application form. Click on the save button and submit

Further information regarding IIFT MBA 2021 exam will be made available at nta.ac.in and iift.nta.nic.in. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or send an email to iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.