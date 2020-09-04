NTA Postpones ICAR AIEEA UG, PG And Fellowship Entrance Exams, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA Postpones ICAR UG, PG, And Fellowship Entrance Exams, Details Here

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). According to the official information, the All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate, or ICAR AIEEA UG 2020 will now be held on September 16, 17 and 22, 2020, The ICAR AIEEA PG 2020 will be conducted on September 23, 2020.

The All India Competitive Examination, or AICE 2020, for Junior Research Fellowship, or JRF, and Senior Research Fellowships, or SRF (PhD) will now be held on September 23, NTA said in a statement.

The dates for downloading admit cards, including roll number, examination centre, date and shift of the examination will be displayed 10 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites, nta.ac.in and icar.nic.in, the agency said.

The dates of the examinations have been changed by NTA -- the conducting body of the examinations -- as the exam schedule of ICAR AIEEA 2020 and AICE 2020 clashed with the Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020, Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test, or IPMAT 2020, and National Rail and transport Institute, or NRTI 2020, examinations, an official statement said.

While DUET 2020 is scheduled to be held from September 6 to September 11, 2020, IPMAT 2020 and NRTI 2020 will be conducted on September 7.