NTA GPAT 2022: Pharmacy Entrance Exam Registration Begins

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 10:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

NTA GPAT 2022: Pharmacy Entrance Exam Registration Begins
GPAT 2022 application form released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. Candidates who want to appear for it can register themselves on gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT 2022 will be held on April 9, between 9 am and 12 pm.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE. The NTA has been conducting this test since 2019.

“..Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2022) for entry into MPharma programmes, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2022 Examinations on 09 April 2022 from 09:00 AM to 12 Noon,” the NTA statement said.

GPAT 2022 Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university or college to apply for GPAT 2022. Students whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23 can also apply.

There is no age limit to appear for the test.

GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions from topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.

Aspirants can take mock tests hosted by the NTA to understand the pattern of the exam.

After qualifying the test, for admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.

