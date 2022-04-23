NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 today, exam guidelines, important tips

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET)-2022 on Saturday, April 23. The GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode.

None

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the closing time of respective shifts.

Candidates should carry an admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof.

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

The candidates appearing for GAT-B/ BET 2022 can refer to the websites- nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.