  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in

GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in

GAT-B/BET 2022: The NTA has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 12, 2022 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
GAT B, BET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14
Live
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Official Website Will Not Update Individual Students' Report
CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on April 23
Image credit: Shutterstock

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 will be held between March 11 and March 31, 2022. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA has said, adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA websites - dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

GAT-B/BET 2022: Important Dates

Duration of Online registration and submission of online application form for GAT-B/BET-2022

March 11 to March 31, 2022 (5 pm)

Last date for submission of examination fee (through credit card/ debit card/net banking & Paytm payment modes upto (11:50 pm)

March 31, 2022 (11:50 pm)

Correction in the particulars of application form online only

To be displayed on the NTA website

Date of examination for GAT-B/BET-2022

April 23, 2022 (Saturday)

Duration of examination

180 minutes (3 hours)

Timing of examination

GAT-B

BET

09:00 am to12:00 pm

03:00 pm to 06:00pm

Mode of examination

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Medium of question paper

English

Syllabus

As prescribed in information bulletin


Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Official Website Will Not Update Individual Students' Report
Live | CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Declared LIVE: Official Website Will Not Update Individual Students' Report
CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website
CBSE Shares Term 1 Marksheets With Schools, Students Demand Class 10 Results 2021 On Official Website
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today
CBSE 12th Result 2021 When? Term 1 Result Release Date And Time Update
CBSE 12th Result 2021 When? Term 1 Result Release Date And Time Update
Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card
Is CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................