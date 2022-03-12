GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B/BET 2022: The NTA has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022.
GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 will be held between March 11 and March 31, 2022. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA has said, adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.
GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA websites - dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.
The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).
GAT-B/BET 2022: Important Dates
Duration of Online registration and submission of online application form for GAT-B/BET-2022
March 11 to March 31, 2022 (5 pm)
Last date for submission of examination fee (through credit card/ debit card/net banking & Paytm payment modes upto (11:50 pm)
March 31, 2022 (11:50 pm)
Correction in the particulars of application form online only
To be displayed on the NTA website
Date of examination for GAT-B/BET-2022
April 23, 2022 (Saturday)
Duration of examination
180 minutes (3 hours)
Timing of examination
GAT-B
BET
09:00 am to12:00 pm
03:00 pm to 06:00pm
Mode of examination
Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
Medium of question paper
English
Syllabus
As prescribed in information bulletin