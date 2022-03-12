GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on April 23

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 will be held between March 11 and March 31, 2022. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA has said, adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA websites - dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

GAT-B/BET 2022: Important Dates

Duration of Online registration and submission of online application form for GAT-B/BET-2022 March 11 to March 31, 2022 (5 pm) Last date for submission of examination fee (through credit card/ debit card/net banking & Paytm payment modes upto (11:50 pm) March 31, 2022 (11:50 pm) Correction in the particulars of application form online only To be displayed on the NTA website Date of examination for GAT-B/BET-2022 April 23, 2022 (Saturday) Duration of examination 180 minutes (3 hours) Timing of examination GAT-B BET 09:00 am to12:00 pm 03:00 pm to 06:00pm Mode of examination Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Medium of question paper English Syllabus As prescribed in information bulletin



