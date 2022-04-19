  • Home
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will conduct the GAT-B/BET 2022 exam on April 23. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 11:19 pm IST
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card Released, Exam On April 23
GAT-B/BET 2022 will be held on April 23
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, April 19 released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET)-2022. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official websites- nta.ac.in, dbt.nta.ac.in. "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in," NTA statement mentioned.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the GAT-B/BET 2022 exam on April 23. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode. The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022: Important Pointers On Admit Card

  1. The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions
  2. Candidate may please note that Admit Card will not be sent by post
  3. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein
  4. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages
  5. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference, NTA release mentioned.

The candidates appearing for GAT-B/ BET 2022 are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

