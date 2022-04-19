NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card Released, Exam On April 23
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will conduct the GAT-B/BET 2022 exam on April 23. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, April 19 released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET)-2022. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official websites- nta.ac.in, dbt.nta.ac.in. "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in," NTA statement mentioned.
The National Testing Agency will conduct the GAT-B/BET 2022 exam on April 23. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode. The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022: Important Pointers On Admit Card
- The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions
- Candidate may please note that Admit Card will not be sent by post
- Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein
- Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages
- Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference, NTA release mentioned.
The candidates appearing for GAT-B/ BET 2022 are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.