NTA Extends UPCET 2021 Application Deadline Due To Covid Crisis

UPCET 2021 application date has been extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can now submit their application forms on the official website--upcet.nta.nic.in--till June 20 by 5 pm, respectively. The application correction window will remain open from June 21 to June 30. The revised date of the UPCET 2021 exam will be announced in due course, NTA has said.

UPCET 2021 was earlier scheduled for June 15.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it,” reads the official notice.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” it added.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam duration and timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying etc are contained in the bulletin posted on the official website.

How To Apply For UPCET 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for UG, PG courses.

Step 3: Fill the registration form and submit to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Now, login with your credentials and fill the application form.

What Is UPCET 2021

Till 2020, admission to professional courses including Pharmacy and Architecture at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, was offered through UPSEE. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main for admission to the first-year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and some other state universities will also use this entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session.

AKTU will use UPCET 2021 for admission to these UG programmes: Four year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Three year Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Five year integrated MBA.