NTA has extended the last date to apply for AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test to Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22. Registrations for the exams are in progress at the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates can submit their application forms online till August 24 (5 pm) and the last date for the payment of the application fee is August 24 (11:50 pm).

Candidates can submit their application forms between August 25, 2021, to August 27, 2021. “Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 05:00 pm,” the NTA has said via official notification.

The Ministry of AYUSH has also extended the last date of the internship completion towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Those candidates who have already submitted an application with fees can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates,” the notice read.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in