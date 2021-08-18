  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:06 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Extends AIAPGET 2021 Application Deadline
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
PG AYUSH 2020: Last Day To Submit Karnataka Registration Fee
Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow
AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today
AYUSH Reduces NEET 2020 Cutoff Scores For Medical Candidates
NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
NTA has extended the last date to apply for AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test to Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22. Registrations for the exams are in progress at the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates can submit their application forms online till August 24 (5 pm) and the last date for the payment of the application fee is August 24 (11:50 pm).

Candidates can submit their application forms between August 25, 2021, to August 27, 2021. “Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 05:00 pm,” the NTA has said via official notification.

The Ministry of AYUSH has also extended the last date of the internship completion towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Those candidates who have already submitted an application with fees can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates,” the notice read.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
Siddha & Homeopathy) Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From September 18; Check Complete Schedule
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From September 18; Check Complete Schedule
Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For Blockchain Startup Programme
Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For Blockchain Startup Programme
JNU Academic Council Approves Proposal For School Of Medical Sciences, Attached Hospital
JNU Academic Council Approves Proposal For School Of Medical Sciences, Attached Hospital
Take Education Institutions Into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka Chief Minister
Take Education Institutions Into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka Chief Minister
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 3.18 Lakh Candidates Register On DU Admission Portal
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 3.18 Lakh Candidates Register On DU Admission Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................