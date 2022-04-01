NTA Extends JEE Main 2022 Application Date; Register For Session 1 By April 5

JEE Main application form date extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2022 application date. Earlier scheduled to end on March 31, the JEE Main 2022 application form window for Session 1 will now close on April 5. The JEE Main online application process started on March 1. Applicants who wish to register for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds. JEE Main session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

A total of 12 new foreign cities in addition to the 13 existing cities have also been added for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities, an NTA statement issued today said.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course, NTA added.

While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, NTA said.

How To Fill JEE Main Application Form 2022