NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Form Submission Date

IGNOU application dates extended for PhD entrance exam

The online application form submission date for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance examination has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply for the PhD entrance exam for the July 2021 IGNOU session was January 8. Now the PhD entrance exam application portal will close on January 14, 2022. However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is January 15 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in. This is the second time, IGNOU online PhD entrance exam application deadline has been extended. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the entrance test.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of Online Application Form,” an official statement said.

NTA will also allow candidates to edit and modify the application form between January 16, 2022 to January 18, 2022. “Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 18 January 2022,” the NTA statement said.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of an entrance test and interview or presentation.

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application: Direct Link