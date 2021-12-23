NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Date

IGNOU PhD application deadline extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online entrance exam application deadline for admission to PhD programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. Earlier scheduled to end on December 22, the IGNOU PhD entrance exam application portal will now close on December 30. However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is December 31 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

“The last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 22 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same,” an NTA statement added.

NTA will also allow candidates to edit and modify the application form between January 1, 2022 to January 3, 2022. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” the NTA statement said.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of the NTA entrance test and interview or presentation.

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

IGNOU PhD Application: Direct Link

The application process for IGNOU PhD entrance test is basic and comprises steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam: NTA Application Steps

Go to ignou.nta.ac.in Click on the IGNOU PhD registration 2021 link On the next window, click on 'New Registration', or 'Sign In' Fill the online application with personal details Fill the online application with Qualification Details Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format Pay fee payment through online payment mode

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for revised Exam Date and latest updates, the official NTA statement added.