NTA Extends ICAR Entrance Exams Application Deadlines; Details Here

NTA extends ICAR AIEEA application deadlines for UG, PG programmes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline to submit and register for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). According to the official information, students can apply online for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate, or ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 till August 23, and for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 till August 27.

“Pursuant to representations from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online forms and to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exams, it has been decided to reschedule the exam activities in respect of ICAR Entrance examinations,” read an NTA statement.

While the correction window will be opened between August 24 and August 25 for AIEEA UG, the correction window for editing the filled in application forms will remain open from August 28 to August 31 for AIEEA PG students.

The date of issue of AIEEA admit cards have also been announced. The admit cards will be made available for download from September 1 and September 7 for the AIEEA UG and AIEEA PG applicants respectively.

ICAR AIEEA qualified students will be eligible for admissions to 75 agricultural universities across the country including 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural and fisheries universities, four ICAR deemed universities, three central agricultural universities and four central universities having faculty of agriculture.