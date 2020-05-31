JNUEE, UGC NET 2020 Application Deadline Extended Till June 15

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU Phd and Open MAT 2020, ICAR 2020, JNU Entrance Exam or JNUEE 2020, UGC NET 2020 and CSIR UGC NET 2020 exams till June 15.

Eligible candidates can fill the application forms of the eligibility tests till June 15 in online mode at the respective websites.

A social media post of Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said: "In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms.”

NTA conducts several exams to assess the eligibility of candidates for admissions and recruitment to numerous programmes.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities of the country.

The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test - UGC NET 2020 - is for selecting assistant professor and junior research fellows. While the CSIR UGC NET 2020 will be held for selecting candidates for junior research fellowships and lectureship or assistant professorship in science subjects.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE 2020, is held for admission to postgraduate and MPhil programmes in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

Earlier, NTA had extended the application dates of JNUEE, NET, CSIR NET and other exams conducted by it from April 15 to May 31.