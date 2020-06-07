NTA Extends Application Date For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme

NTA has extended application date for SAI's Coach Education Programme exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Coach Education Programme (CEP) Exam of Sports Authority of India (SAI). NTA conducts two examinations for Sports Authority of India - one on any one of the 23 specific sports discipline, and another on Sports Science. Candidates have the option to apply for and appear in either of the examinations or both of the examinations.

"In view of many requests received from many candidates and the hardships being faced by the candidates on account of COVID-19, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the last date for submission of application forms in respect of the above-mentioned exams, up to 9th June 2020," reads NTA notice.

The application fee submission deadline has also been extended up to 11.50 pm on the same day. Interested candidates can apply online through CEP exam official website, 'saiexam.nta.ac.in'.

The application correction window, accordingly, will be open on June 10 and June 11.

Since the dates for application and application correction, the admit card for the exam which was scheduled to release on June 11 will also be postponed.

CEP exam will be of 30 minutes. The examination will have 30 multiple choice questions. The examination will be a remote proctored, computer-based exam, i.e. candidates will take examination at their place.

Candidates can take their exam on a mobile phone as well but NTA has advised to take the exam preferably on laptops or on personal computers.

There will be 10 questions each of the difficult level - easy, medium and difficult. The examination will be administered in English language only. The syllabus for the exam is available on SAI website.



