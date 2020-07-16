UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 Application Correction Deadlines Extended

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has extended the last date to modify the applications for IGNOU Phd and Open MAT 2020, ICAR AIEEA 2020, JNUEE 2020, UGC and CSIR UGC NET 2020 and AIAPGET 2020 exams till July 20 “due to COVID-19 epidemic”. Candidates already registered can make the corrections in the particulars, choice of exam centre cities, photographs and signatures in the online application forms at the respective websites.

The NTA's notification said: “Some of the candidates have uploaded photographs/ signatures which are illegible or have uploaded photographs with masks; such candidates are advised to upload clear photographs/ signatures of desired specifications to avoid cancellation of their candidature.”

Candidates can modify their already filled in application forms till 5 pm of July 20, and application fees, if any, can be paid upto 11:50 pm, of July 20; using credit or debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM, according to the NTA statement.

NTA further informed that important dates for the examinations, including availability of admit cards or hall tickets, will be updated on the official website, nta.nic.in.

NTA conducts several exams and eligibility tests to shortlist candidates for admissions and recruitment to numerous programmes.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT, or IGNOU OPENMAT 2020, is held for admission to PhD and management programmes.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agricultural Universities of the country.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE 2020, is held for admission to postgraduate and MPhil programmes in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2020, is for selecting assistant professor and junior research fellows. While the CSIR UGC NET 2020 will be held for selecting candidates for junior research fellowships and lectureship or assistant professorship in science subjects.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET 2020, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode.