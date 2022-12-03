NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5

AISSEE 2023 application form date extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register and apply online for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE). The AISSEE application form 2023 portal earlier scheduled to close on November 30, will now remain active till December 5 (5 pm). The applicants will, however, be able to pay the AISSEE application fee online till 11:50 pm. Candidates will also have the provision to edit and make corrections to the already filled AISSEE application form between December 7 and December 11.

Candidates will have to register at the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in by creating an account by using personal details -- names and dates of birth; contact details -- addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs. AISSEE exam is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

How To Register for AISSEE

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 -- aissee.nta.nic.in Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID Login again with the system-generated AISSEE registration ID Fill in the details required and upload documents in the specified formats Pay the required AISSEE application fee Submit

NTA AISSEE 2023 Eligibility

Candidate must be between 10 and 12 years of age as on March 31, 2023, for admission to Class 6. Admission for girls is open in Class 6 only in all the Sainik Schools. Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years of age as on March 31, 2023, for admission to Class 9 and should have passed Class 8.