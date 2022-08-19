  • Home
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2022 Application Deadline; Direct Link, Steps To Register

The National Testing Agency, NTA application last date for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 till August 27.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 3:08 pm IST

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Deadline Extends

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA application last date for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 till August 27. Candidates who are interested can apply for the AIAPGET entrance exam at the official website -- aiapget.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application fee is August 28, by 11:50 pm. NTA will open the AIAPGET application form 2022 correction window between August 29 and August 31, 2022.

Candidates are suggested to undertake the correction(s) carefully as no further chance of AIAPGET form correction will be provided to the candidates. "Those candidates who have already submitted application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned," NTA said in a statement. The AIAPGET entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’
  3. Complete the basic registration by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.
  4. Using the system generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form
  5. Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
  6. Cross-check details and pay the application fee online
  7. Submit the AIAPGET application form online
  8. Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Direct Link: AIAPGET Application Form 2022

The AIAPGET application fee for the Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Caste- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) is Rs 2,700. And for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category is Rs 2,450. Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and third gender category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
