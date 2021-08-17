AIAPGET 2021 application deadline extended. Apply at aiapget.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for AIAPGET 2021 till August 24. Also, candidates who have already registered for AIAPGET 2021 can make corrections in the particulars of the application form including changing the centre cities of exams at the website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in between August 25 and August 27, an NTA statement said.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode. The AIAPGET 2021 date is yet to be announced.

Although the AIAPGET 2021 application window will remain open till August 24, 5 pm, students will be able to pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on August 24.

The Ministry of AYUSH has recently extended the deadline for completion of the internship to December 31. AIAPGET 2021 registration window has been reopened so that these new applicants can apply.

“Those candidates who have already submitted application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window,” the NTA statement said.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates,” it added.

NTA has also provided the candidates with a helpline number and an email id in for any queries or clarifications. These are 011 4075 9000 and aiapget@nta.ac.in.