Image credit: Shutterstock NTA Extends Application Deadline Of JNUEE 2020, UGC NET 2020, And 4 Other Exams

On June 15, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has again extended the last date to submit application forms of six entrance exams, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Application deadlines have been extended for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE 2020, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT, or IGNOU OPENMAT 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination Admission, or ICAR AIEEA 2020, The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research UGC NET, or CSIR UGC NET 2020, and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET 2020

The new deadline to submit online application for the six exams is June 30. Previously, the last date to submit application forms was June 15. This is the third extension of application deadlines.

Application forms will be accepted by NTA up to 5 pm on, and application fees can be paid up to 11:50 pm, on June 30; using credit or debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM, according to the notice issued by NTA.

NTA further informed that important dates for the examinations, including availability of admit cards or hall tickets, will be updated on the official website, nta.nic.in.