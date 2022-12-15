NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG On May 7, CUET In May-June

NTA issued examination calendar for 2023-24 academic year

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023, as per the NTA's examination calendar for 2023-24 academic year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the examination calendar listing dates of some major exams on its official website-- nta.ac.in.

Earlier today, the testing agency released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 information brochure and started registrations for the session 1 (January 2023) exam between December 15, 2022, and January 12, 2023. As per the NTA release, the JEE Main session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, while February 1, 2 and 3, 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

The JEE Main session 2 exam is scheduled to be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023, while April 13 and 15, 2023 have been kept as reserved. The NTA will conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023 exam on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023.

NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG, PG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions.