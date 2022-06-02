  • Home
  #NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement

#NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement

NEET UG 2022: Citing that the UG medical entrance exam is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG exam with the hashtag #NTAdeferNEETUG.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 10:46 pm IST

#NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement
Medical aspirants demand postponement of NEET UG 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 in pen and paper mode on July 17. Citing that the UG medical entrance exam is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG exam with the hashtag #NTAdeferNEETUG.

"Last year, the NEET-UG exam was on 12 September & this year on July 17th! The dropper is not even getting exactly 10 months! Why students will have to suffer if the officials took more time than usual to declare the result, conduct the counseling process? #NTAdeferNEETUG," a Twitter handle called NEET(UG)-JEE Students Association tweeted.

Another Twitter account titled "POSTPONE NEET UG" requested a four-week extension of the NEET-UG 2022 exam date. tweeted, "This is our hand folding request to @DG_NTA, @EduMinOfIndia, @dpradhanbjp, please please listen to the voice of thousands of students we are shouting from last 2 months!!!! #NEETUG2022 #NTAdeferNEETUG."

A medical aspirant said, "#NTAdeferNEETUG @DG_NTA please postpone NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks. late counseling is not our fault. Please give us our time @dpradhanbjp."

