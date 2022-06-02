NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement

Image credit: Shutterstock Medical aspirants demand postponement of NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 in pen and paper mode on July 17. Citing that the UG medical entrance exam is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG exam with the hashtag #NTAdeferNEETUG.

"Last year, the NEET-UG exam was on 12 September & this year on July 17th! The dropper is not even getting exactly 10 months! Why students will have to suffer if the officials took more time than usual to declare the result, conduct the counseling process? #NTAdeferNEETUG," a Twitter handle called NEET(UG)-JEE Students Association tweeted.

Another Twitter account titled "POSTPONE NEET UG" requested a four-week extension of the NEET-UG 2022 exam date. tweeted, "This is our hand folding request to @DG_NTA, @EduMinOfIndia, @dpradhanbjp, please please listen to the voice of thousands of students we are shouting from last 2 months!!!! #NEETUG2022 #NTAdeferNEETUG."

#NTAdeferNEETUG @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia The next academic session will not start before feb2023 acc to notification by nmc. Then instead of making us wait for 6 7 months why dont you just postpone the exam by 1 month at least so that we can prepare well? — Sonalika P (@SonalikaP1) June 2, 2022

A medical aspirant said, "#NTAdeferNEETUG @DG_NTA please postpone NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks. late counseling is not our fault. Please give us our time @dpradhanbjp."