JEE Main Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) result of the July session today, August 8. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination between July 25 and July 30 can now check their result and download their scorecard from the JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 6.29 lakh candidates registered for the test in the July session. JEE Main Result Live

Earlier on August 7, the JEE Main 2022 answer key for Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper, and Paper 2, or BPlanning and BArch papers, was issued.

NTA held JEE Main 2022 exams in two sessions this year in June and July. Students could appear in both sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main have been considered while preparing the final merit list.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates become eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The application for JEE Advanced will begin tomorrow, August 7 and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28.