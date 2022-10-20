  • Home
The icar.nta.nic.in website is hosting the ICAR PG entrance exam result.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 6:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the postgraduate (PG) entrance exam result for admission to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Candidates who took the ICAR AIEEA PG test can now access and download the result scorecard through the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in. To download the ICAR AIEEA 2022 result, candidates will need their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

ICAR AIEEA qualified students will be eligible for admissions to 75 agricultural universities across the country including 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural and fisheries universities, four ICAR deemed universities, three central agricultural universities and four central universities having faculty of agriculture.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022: Steps To Download Result

  1. Go to the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on AIEEA PG 2022 result link
  3. On the next window, log in with the application number and password or date of birth
  4. Submit and download ICAR PG result scorecard
