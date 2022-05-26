NTA Declares GAT B, BET 2022 Results; Here’s How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA has released the results of GAT B 2022 and BET 2022 at dbt.nta.ac.in

GAT B, BET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card of the Gratitude Aptitude Test, or GAT B, and Biotechnology Eligibility Test, or BET, 2022 on Wednesday, May 25. The GAT B, BET 2022 Results are released on the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B 2022 and BET 2022, can access the results from the mentioned website by submitting their application number and password or date of birth. The GAT B and BET 2022 examinations were conducted on April 23, 2022.

The exams GAT B and BET 2022 exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 56 Cities across India. “The exams were conducted taking all necessary precautions, observing social distancing, sanitization, staggered entry of candidates into the exam hall, provision of masks to candidates, etc, laid down by the government of India,” NTA on the result declaration notice said.

GAT B 2022 And BET 2022 Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in

On the home page, go to the link that reads ‘GAT B and BET 2022 Score Card’

You will be directed to a new page asking to select options between GAT B and BET

After selecting an option, the login page will ask you to submit the details

The score card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for further reference.

“Following declaration of GAT-B 2022 results, an all India category wise merit list will be prepared as per the Reservation Policy of Government of India. Call for admissions, for GAT-B 2022 qualified candidates, will be advertised separately by participating institutions/universities as per institutional admission and selection norms,” The GAT B and BET 2022 information bulletin reads.