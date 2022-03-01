NTA Declares AISSEE Result 2022 For Class 6, 9 Admissions; Direct Link Here
AISSEE Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AISSEE results for Classes 6 and 9 on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.
AISSEE Result 2022: The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022 result has been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AISSEE results for Classes 6 and 9 on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. To access the AISSEE scorecard, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth.
AISSEE exam 2022 was held on January 9 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.
How to Check AISSEE 2022 Result
- Visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘AISSEE 2022 – NTA Score’ link
- Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and captcha
- The AISSEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a print out for future reference.
AISSEE 2022 Result: Direct Link
Along with the scorecards, the NTA has also released the AISSEE final answer keys 2022 for Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates can the final answer key through the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.
