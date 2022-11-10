Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AIAPGET 2022 result at aiapget.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

AIAPGET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of AIAPGET 2022. The candidates can check result on the websites- aiapget.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The NTA has also released the final answer key on the basis of challenges made on the provisional answer key. The final answer key is available on the official website- nta.ac.in.

According to NTA, "post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 22-25 October 2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the final verified answer keys."

AIAPGET Result 2022: How To Check At Aiapget.nta.nic.in, Ntaresults.nic.in

Visit the official websites- aiapget.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in Click on AIAPGET 2022 result link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth AIAPGET 2022 result will appear on the screen Download AIAPGET 2022 scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 31,673 candidates appeared for AIAPGET 2022 which was conducted in two shifts on October 15- Ayurveda in first shift and Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani in second shift.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the AIAPGET 2022 score card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.